Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, December 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Merry Christmas Eve!

Freedom Church in Gallatin is having its annual Christmas celebration.

They have four services today, 10 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. In between those services there will be activities for all ages like ice skating, train rides, s’mores making stations and hot cocoa!

The church is just off of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and Harris Lane.

Also you’re running out of time to see this year’s light displays!

My favorites are the Drive Thru Dancing Lights in Lebanon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, Christmas at Opryland and the Holiday Lights at Cheekwood.

Also, if you don’t feel like cooking there are about a dozen establishments open on Christmas Eve:

Whiskey Kitchen – open until 3:00pm

Saint Anejo – open until 3:00pm

Tavern – open until 3:00pm

The Sutler – open for brunch from 10:00am to 3:00pm

Von Elrod’s – open for brunch from 10:00am to 3:00pm

Monell’s – open from 8:00am to 4:00pm (breakfast ends at 11:00am)

etc. – opens at 10:00am for brunch

Adele’s – open for brunch from 10:30am to 2:30pm & dinner from 5:00pm to 9:00pm

The Mockingbird – open Noon to 8:00pm

Answer – open for brunch from 10:00am to 2:00pm & dinner from 4:30pm to 9:00pm

Paradise Park – open regular hours

Caviar & Bananas – open from 8:00am to 3:00pm

Merchants – open regular hours

Chauhan – open Noon to 8:00pm

Melrose Billiards Parlor – open 8:00pm to 3:00am

Tànsuǒ – open Noon to 8:00pm

Oak Steakhouse – open regular hours

Trattoria Il Mulino – open regular hours

Henley – open 5:00pm to 9:00pm

FGL House – open regular hours

Broadway Brewhouse Midtown – open 11:00am to 6:00pm

The District Bar & Kitchen – open 7:00am to 11:00pm

Santa’s Pub – open regular hours