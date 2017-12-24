Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, December 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Merry Christmas Eve!
Freedom Church in Gallatin is having its annual Christmas celebration.
They have four services today, 10 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. In between those services there will be activities for all ages like ice skating, train rides, s’mores making stations and hot cocoa!
The church is just off of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and Harris Lane.
Also you’re running out of time to see this year’s light displays!
My favorites are the Drive Thru Dancing Lights in Lebanon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, Christmas at Opryland and the Holiday Lights at Cheekwood.
Also, if you don’t feel like cooking there are about a dozen establishments open on Christmas Eve:
Whiskey Kitchen – open until 3:00pm
Saint Anejo – open until 3:00pm
Tavern – open until 3:00pm
The Sutler – open for brunch from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Von Elrod’s – open for brunch from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Monell’s – open from 8:00am to 4:00pm (breakfast ends at 11:00am)
etc. – opens at 10:00am for brunch
Adele’s – open for brunch from 10:30am to 2:30pm & dinner from 5:00pm to 9:00pm
The Mockingbird – open Noon to 8:00pm
Answer – open for brunch from 10:00am to 2:00pm & dinner from 4:30pm to 9:00pm
Paradise Park – open regular hours
Caviar & Bananas – open from 8:00am to 3:00pm
Merchants – open regular hours
Chauhan – open Noon to 8:00pm
Melrose Billiards Parlor – open 8:00pm to 3:00am
Tànsuǒ – open Noon to 8:00pm
Oak Steakhouse – open regular hours
Trattoria Il Mulino – open regular hours
Henley – open 5:00pm to 9:00pm
FGL House – open regular hours
Broadway Brewhouse Midtown – open 11:00am to 6:00pm
The District Bar & Kitchen – open 7:00am to 11:00pm
Santa’s Pub – open regular hours