NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – To help existing shelters, Metro will open up an overflow cold weather shelter Sunday.

Mayor Megan Barry tweeted that the Hadley Park Community Center will open at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening and will stay open until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Mayor Barry also tweeted that mobile warming stations will be available for pets.

