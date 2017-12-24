Franklin police officer side-swiped while getting out of cart

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are looking for the driver of a car that side-swiped their cruiser injuring an officer.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Mallory Lane.

The officer says he was halfway out of the car when another vehicle smashed into his door, which smashed on to his leg.

The officer went to the hospital for treatment and was released by Sunday morning.

The attached video is short, but about three seconds before it ends, you can see what appears to be a dark-colored Chevy in the same lane as the police cruiser.

If you recognize the car or saw anything Saturday evening on Mallory Lane, you are asked to contact Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

A cash reward is being offered for information.