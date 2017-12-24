Alcohol involved in Lawrence County crash that killed 2 people, injured child

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the drivers involved in a Lawrence County crash was drinking at the time, according to a report.

The crash happened Saturday night on Highway 64 and Wesley Chapel Road in Lawrenceburg.

A report done by Tennessee Highway Patrol states that Casey Hillhouse was driving southbound on Wesley Chapel Road when he failed to yield the right of way to the other car.

The report states that Hillhouse was drinking at the time of the accident.

There were three people in the second car involved in which 2 people were killed. A 6 year-old was also injured and was not in a child restraint at the time of the crash.

The report said that 52-year-old LaDonna Cruz and 52-year-old Cynthia Williams were passengers in the second car and were killed.

Charges are pending against Hillhouse.