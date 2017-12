NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – A vehicle was found overturned in Ewing Creek around 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

That is located near Whites Creek Pike and Briley Parkway.

Rescue crews said the water was too high and moving to swiftly for them to get to the vehicle.

No word on the driver of the vehicle, but crews say the water has to calm down before the investigation can continue.

This is a developing story. News 2 will have development on air and online as we get them.