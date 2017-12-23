Tennessee powers over Wake Forest 79-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Volunteers are in the holiday spirit this weekend, moving to 9-2 on the year with a big ACC road win. Despite struggling in the first half, the Vols defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road 79-60.

Jordan Bowden lead the way with 17 points, four more Volunteers finished in double digits for the game.

This is Tennessee’s fourth win against a power five school, all of which were away from home, and their third win against an ACC school. It’s also their second road win.

Tennessee will be back in action one week from today, against the Arkansas Razorbacks.