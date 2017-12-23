Preds lose 3rd straight game, 4-3 to Stars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a season where the Predators had yet to lose third in a row, Saturday night brought a first for a team who is fighting to stay at the top of the Central Division.

Less than a minute into the game the Preds took their first lead after Alexei Emelin netted his first goal of the season.

Calle Jarnkrok followed that up with an absolute laser shot for his ninth goal of the year on the Preds penalty kill as Nashville was rolling early.

But the Stars responded with a three goal flurry that had them at a 3-2 advantage after two periods of play.

Needing a game tying goal in the third, Ryan Johansen delivered his tenth point in the last seven games tying the game on a Predators power play at 3-3 and sending it to overtime.

No goals in the extra period and in the shootout Tyler Seguin nets the game winner for Dallas who hand the Preds a third straight loss 4-3.