Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, December 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Merry Christmas weekend!

If you haven’t made it to see the Nashville Ballet perform The Nutcracker, it is a must see tradition!

There are two shows today. One at 2pm and another at 7pm.

Available tickets are starting at $45 and going up from there. Both shows are at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

It’s also a good weekend to get in some more Christmas light displays.

My favorites are the Drive Thru Dancing Lights now in Lebanon at the Wilson County Fair.

Christmas at Opryland of course and the Holiday Lights at Cheekwood.

And today could be your last day to see Santa at the Sunnyside lights in Brentwood.

This cul-de-sac neighborhood does it big and the lights are on from 5pm to 10pm tonight.

The neighborhood is near the Grassland area, Hillsboro Road and Sunnyside Drive.