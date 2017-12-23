Flash flood watch canceled but concerns linger, cold front brings major temperature drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Doppler radar rainfall estimates are running in the 2-4″ range across the northwest half of Middle Tennessee during the last 24 hours.

Stewart County reported numerous roads flooded overnight Friday into Saturday including Gillum Hollow Rd., Bellwood Landing Rd., HWYs 120 & 46, Shepherd Hollow Rd., Ray Crain Rd., and N. Cross Creek Rd. A car was stranded in water along Hwy 46 near Indian Mound.

PHOTO gallery of flooding in the area

Overnight rains have left some Smith County roads impassable. Authorities there are asking people not to drive through rising waters, but to seek alternate routes or wait for the water to recede.

Impassible: Hickman Creek Rd, South 540, Pleasant Shade Hwy

Road closures have also been reported in the northwest and middle parts of Robertson County.

The Loretto Police Department says there are multiple water rescues underway in the county at this time. We’ve had more rain than it seems so some low water crossings are unsafe. In addition, gusty winds as high as 40-50 mph may occur with the passage of this line of heavy rain.

By 6-8am, the heaviest rain will have shifted east of I-65 and temperatures will have dropped some 20 degrees from 60s to 40s with a brisk northwesterly wind.

Scattered showers behind the front will persist until close to lunchtime in Nashville and the I-65 corridor, and into the early afternoon hours in east Middle Tennessee.

