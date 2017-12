LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Lawrenceburg.

The crash happened on Wesley Chapel Road and US-64 East.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that two people are dead as a result of the crash.

THP officials also said that the District Attorney’s office has been notified and a criminal investigation is associated with the crash.

Identities haven’t been released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.