Metro emergency teams prepare for flash flooding over holiday weekend

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch them all from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flash flood watches in effect through Noon on Saturday have emergency teams monitoring creeks, streams and roads for flooding and ponding over the holiday weekend.

Nashville Fire District Chief Jay Servais, who runs the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, says low lying areas are likely to flood early because the ground is saturated.

He warns people to take precautions. Before driving in unfamiliar areas, check for road closures on Metro.gov and TDOT Smartway. If you’re driving on back roads, call your family and friends to check on conditions.

Servais warns drivers to avoid standing water on roads, which can be very dangerous, especially at night when lighting conditions limit your depth perception.

Playing in flood water is especially dangerous. “The currents in Nashville, especially in our rivers and flooded areas when they start flowing they are very very strong,” says Servais. “That current can quickly take you and ultimately kill you if you’re not careful.”

Public Works and Metro Water Services Departments also have crews on call this weekend. Sonia Allman at Metro Water Services says dispatch crews will respond, even though city offices will be closed until December 27. If you see flooding, call 615-862-4600.