Vols grab 13 recruits after early signing day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s new Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is already delivering on the recruiting front, nabbing 13 new players at the end of the early signing period.

Five of those recruits are rated as four-star players, including Coffee County star receiver Alontae Taylor, who was the final player to sign on the dotted line Friday.

Taylor was being pursued by both Georgia and Alabama and de-committed to the Vols after Butch Jones was fired, but today in front of his high school classmates decided that he would stay in Tennessee.

Taylor joins defensive tackles Greg Emerson and Brant Lawless, junior-college tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson and offensive tackle Jerome Carvin as Tennessee signees rated as four-star prospects according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports .