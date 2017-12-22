Pedestrian killed along Lebanon Pike in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit and killed on Lebanon Road in Hermitage Thursday night.

It happened near the intersection with Central Pike around 8:15 p.m.

Metro police said the man was either sitting or attempting to stand up in the left lane of Lebanon Pike when he was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver told police he did not see the man until seconds before and could not avoid the crash.

The man had a bicycle with him at the time and witnesses told police they saw him in the lane of traffic trying to pick up the bike when he fell over. He was hit shortly after.

No charges are expected against the driver. The victim’s identify was not immediately released.

Toxicology tests on the victim’s blood will be performed by the medical examiner.