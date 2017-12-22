Mt. Juliet teen sends shock waves through tech world with Apple discovery

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first lawsuits have been filed against Apple after the tech giant admitted to intentionally slowing down older phones.

The admission comes days after a user on the web forum ‘Reddit’ discovered the issue.

That user happens to be a teen from Mt. Juliet and he talked with News 2 about how it all started.

“So, first thing, phone was being slow. At first I figured it was just a problem with the software, things get slower over time, too many features, things like that. But then I found my brother’s phone and he let me do something real quick and it was way faster than mine. And I had an iphone 6s, and he had an iphone 6, so his was a generation behind and his was way faster than me. So i knew that there was some bigger problem than just software updates,” said Tyler Barney.

Barney decided to take his issue to the internet. At the time he had no idea a simple forum post would cause a major stir in the tech world.

“I made a post (on reddit) and that post got a lot of upvotes, a lot of comments. First it was in the hundreds, then the next day it’s in the thousands. And a lot of people were giving me more information so i looked into it more and more. Eventually Geekbench, the software that I use to test the speed originally, they came out and verified my results with their own testing that they had done and kind of backed me up on that,” Barney explained.

Tyler said he never expected his Reddit post to get so much attention.

He said he was simply trying to help other iPhone users who were dealing with the same issues.