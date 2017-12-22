Memphis Mayor: Statue removal was ‘privately funded and completely legal’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is explaining his decision to remove confederate statues.

The Tennessee House of Republicans is planning an investigation into the removal of the statues.

Earlier this week, statues of both of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and Confederate President Jefferson Davis were removed from two different parks.

Mayor Strickland held a press conference and said the statue removal was privately funded and completely legal.

“It couldn’t have been any more open. Everyone knew we wanted these monuments removed by April 4. We welcome any dialogue with them or answer questions, produce documents, whatever they want we welcome that,” said Strickland.

On Wednesday, Memphis City Council voted unanimously to sell the two parks where the statues were at.