NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot near a Priest Lake bar early Friday morning.

It happened along Smith Springs Road near Anderson Road around 3 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man was shot in the leg but did not release his condition.

The victim was able to tell responding officers he knew the person who shot him.

So far, no arrests have been made.

No additional information was released.