NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said a domestic violence suspect was arrested by SWAT officers after a more than three-hour standoff at a Nashville apartment.

It happened at the Cheatham Place Apartments on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard Friday afternoon.

According to police, Brian Williams allegedly committed felony assault on his girlfriend earlier in the day.

At the time of his arrest, police said he was free on bond in a first-degree murder case.