Flooding possible across Middle Tennessee ahead of Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The next storm system has arrived in Middle Tennessee and the rain won’t leave until late Saturday morning.

Also, there is the potential for flooding in several areas.

Due to the potential of flooding, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from noon Friday though noon Saturday.

All afternoon, coverage expands and intensity ramps up. Not only are downpours expected most of the afternoon and evening, a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Damaging severe weather is not expected with these storms. However, heavy rain leads to tough travel conditions.

Wet weather slowly pushes out by late Saturday morning/early afternoon. In total, around 2-4 inches of rain is expected with isolated locations picking up close to 5 inches. Plus, there is a marginal threat for severe weather, mainly for areas south of I-40. Strongest storms could pack winds in excess of 40 mph. Tornadoes and hail are not expected.

Flooding could be a concern for a few areas. If you come across a road completely submerged in water, turn around and take an alternative route. You never know how deep the water really is.

