Consumer Product Safety Commission releases recall list ahead of Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As you finish Christmas shopping and are wrapping presents, there are a few items you want to make sure aren’t under your tree.

One of the items on this year’s recall list is something that’s been purchased tens of thousands of time.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a recall for a pajama set. The pjs, sold at Bass Pro Shops, fail to meet flammability standards, which mean there’s a risk of burn injuries.

No incidents have been reported, but the company that made it is recalling 26,000 sets. Anyone who has purchased a pair of the pajamas can return them to Bass Pro Shops for a full refund.

Another current recall is for a fiber optic Christmas tree. Around 1,700 of the tiny trees were recalled because the AC power adapter can overheat, causing a fire hazard.

There have been nearly 500 complaints of overheating and one injury reported.

The trees were sold directly through the company, Bits and Pieces.

And if you splurged on the outdoorsman in your life, Polaris is recalling its RZR XP 4 Turbo ROVS.

The return fuel line wasn’t properly installed in certain models and it can spark a fire. That’s happened at least once.

Click here for a full recall list.