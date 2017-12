NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot Friday evening in Hermitage.

Metro police responded to a call around 9:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Burning Tree Drive.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Police said the shooter and victim knew each other. The victim was shot through the apartment door.

Metro police are on the scene and investigating.

