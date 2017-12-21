Zoo officials: Clouded Leopard born at Nashville Zoo is actually a girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Zoo recently discovered a big surprise.

Niran. the first Clouded Leopard to be born from artificial insemination using frozen/thawed semen, was examined at birth and determined to be a male.

After keepers notice that Niran wasn’t developing at the same pace as Kuso, a male clouded leopard of the same age, they took another look.

Staff determined that Niran is a female instead of a male. The zoo said in a release that the error is their first and that its a happy error.

There is an imbalance in the ratio of young males to females within the Clouded Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP) which carefully manages breeding in order to maintain a healthy and self-sustaining captive population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable. There were sixteen surviving cubs born in 2017 with only six females.

In late 2016, doctors from Nashville Zoo along with several other organizations, successfully performed an artificial insemination procedure on Tula, one of the Zoo’s female Clouded Leopards, using semen that had been frozen and thawed.

Niran was born in March and Kuso was brought into the zoo to be a playmate for Niran. The two have been on exhibit together since August.