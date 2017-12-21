VIDEO: Cards for Kindness gives joy to senior citizens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the season of giving and sometimes all it takes is a simple card to make someone’s holidays a little brighter.

News 2 teamed up with Mix 92.9 as they distributed cards as part of their “Cards for Kindness” program.

The station invited its listeners to create cards for people in the community who may have been forgotten during the holiday season.

Church groups and students make the cards that were handed out to senior citizens at Belmont Village Senior Living and Brookdale Green Hills Cumberland in Green Hills.