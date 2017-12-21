Tennessee man killed in Mexico bus crash; Family members injured

(WATE) – A Tennessee man was one of the victims of a cruise ship bus crash in Mexico on Tuesday.

St. Mary Catholic Church tells ABC-affiliate WTVC that one of its parishioners, Bob Bever, died in the crash.

12 killed as bus carrying foreign tourists crashes in Mexico

Bever’s wife and two daughters were injured in the crash and are in the hospital. The family is from Athens, Tennessee.

Twelve people died in the crash and around 20 people were injured. The Associated Press reported the passengers were from two Royal Caribbean Cruises ships.

A Mexican state prosecutor believes the crash was caused by the driver’s negligence and speed.