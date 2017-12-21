Sumner County teen shot in market armed robbery

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenage clerk was shot during a robbery and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two suspects.

Two masked men entered Fann’s Market on Hartsville Pike in Gallatin Wednesday night. At some point during the robbery shots were fired and a 19-year-old girl was shot multiple times.

According to a 911 call obtained by News 2, the clerk was shot in her stomach, waist and arm.

“Originally she didn’t even see them come in. She had her back to the door. It is sad…she goes to work and gets shot and she is in the hospital awaiting surgery,” said Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford.

Sumner County deputies who were in the area quickly chased a Honda Accord back towards Gallatin.

It’s there that the car left the roadway, drove through a big open field and crashed into a house on Hull Circle.

The driver was taken down at gunpoint but the other two suspects got away on foot.

Deputies are not releasing the name of the driver pending a photo lineup.

The 19-year-old clerk had surgery at a local hospital Thursday.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department at 615-452-2616.