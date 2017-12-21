Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries on West End Avenue scored 96.

Chili’s on North Gallatin Road in RiverGate scored 98.

M.L. Rose Craft Beer and Burgers in Melrose scored 99.

Los Tres Amigos on Lebanon Road in Donelson scored 100.

Horus Kabab Gyro on Murfreesboro Pike near Thompson Lane in South Nashville scored a 57. Inspectors noted an employee put gloves on without first washing their hands, some cooked meats in the refrigerator had no date on them and employees could not correctly answers basic questions about food safety.

