Maura Sirianni reports for the weekend edition of Good Morning Nashville and reports during the week on News 2.

She joined the News 2 Team in December 2017 and is thrilled to call Music City her new home.

Maura is a Pittsburgh native who graduated from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Shortly after graduation, Maura moved to Erie, Pennsylvania, to begin her career in TV as a multimedia journalist at WICU and WSEE.

After braving the snow-belt for two years, Maura packed up and moved to Louisville, Kentucky, to report for WDRB News.

While in Louisville, Maura worked as the morning reporter covering countless breaking news stories and a variety of topics including crime, court, schools and local government.

She provided impactful live coverage of several severe weather events including tornado touchdowns in surrounding Kentucky and southern Indiana counties.

Maura’s most memorable story was the death of Louisville native and boxing legend, Muhammad Ali. The week of his passing, she reported extensively alongside national and international journalists.

She also covered the firing of legendary University of Louisville men’s basketball coach, Rick Pitino, in 2017, as well as scandals involving the team and the self-imposed ban as a result of NCAA sanctions.

Maura thrives during breaking news situations and aims to bring a unique energy and perspective to each story she covers.

In high school, Maura visited Nashville for CMA Fest and immediately knew someday she had to live here. She could not be more excited to live and work in the community.

Feel free to email her a story idea or just say hello!

