Man wanted for robbing 81-year-old woman in Clarksville parking lot

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for the man who robbed an 81-year-old woman in a parking lot.

Police said the woman had just gotten out of her car at a Madison Street business when the man grabbed her from behind and forcibly took her wallet before running off.

A bank card stolen during the robbery was used at a nearby gas station about 30 minutes later, police said.

The man is around five feet eight inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark blue jack and dark pants at the time and may drive a red Ford.

Anyone with information is urged to call police a 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.