La Vergne students get chance to graduate high school with associate’s degree

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – La Vergne High School students will be able to graduate high school with an associate’s degree.

La Vergne High School and Motlow State Community College have entered into an agreement that will allow the class of 2020 to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree.

According to a release, the select group of students will be able to complete 60 college credit hours during their junior and senior years by taking 20 dual enrollment courses.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the students at LHS and for the La Vergne community and we are excited to embark on this new adventure. Our hope is to continue to build our dual enrollment program so that we can increase our student’s post-graduate success and continue to have a positive impact on our community,” said Assistant Principal Kyle Nix.

For the past several years, La Vergne High students have been able to earn literally thousands of college credit hours through the school’s Dual Enrollment Academy.

Parents who are interested in learning more about the dual enrollment programs, should speak with a guidance counselor or a member of the school’s administration. Information is also available online.