How can you protect your home from burglars this holiday season?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are simple things homeowners can do to prevent their homes from being burglarized while traveling for holidays.

With AAA estimating more than 100 million Americans traveling between December 23 and January 1, many homes will be left empty.

If you are not home, you want it to appear that someone is home in order to dissuade would-be burglars.

One way to accomplish this is to leave lights on or sets lights on a timer.

Another tip – have your mail held by the Post Office. You can designate the dates you want your mail held, and the U.S. Postal Service will deliver all of your mail when you return from vacation. Click here for more information.

Like mail, newspaper delivery can also be temporarily stopped.

Papers piling up outside is an indication that no one is home.

Also, avoid social media posts that broadcast your location. A post to Facebook about being out of town could be an invitation for a criminal to break-in.

A few police departments in Middle Tennessee will check your home for you, while you are out of town, including Brentwood and Franklin.

If you have a home alarm system, make sure it is activated, and notify the alarm company that you will be out of town.

If you do not have an alarm system, ask neighbors you trust to keep an eye out for anything suspicious at your home.

Of course, also remember to lock your doors, windows, and garage.

Julie Edwards tracks crime trends each Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.