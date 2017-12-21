East Tennessee mother delivers baby on side of I-40

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – Some moms give birth in the hospital, while some moms give birth at home. A mother from Rockwood went into labor on I-40 in Roane County.

Her son, Quinten Lee Reese Sneed, is a healthy baby boy, whose top priorities these days are to eat and sleep. He had a different agenda five weeks ago when he decided to introduce himself early to the world.

“He was kind of supposed to be more of a Christmas baby coming around the 28th, but apparently he was more interested in turkey and wanted to come out for Thanksgiving,” said Lynette Swords.

Swords’ due date set for December 28 was just too much of a wait for Quinten. He thought November 21 would be a better time to make his entrance.

“We were just ready to go weren’t we?” said Swords.

The nearest hospital was 40 miles away and the drive there was too long for Quinten. So he chose to say hello to his parents at the Buttermilk Road exit on Interstate 40.

Swords adds, “I went to move and I couldn’t close my legs anymore and I felt, oh okay, his head is out.”

The father pulled over on the side of the busy road while Swords’s friend helped deliver the baby.

“She took off her jacket to put him in something because that’s the only thing we had and I felt a separating pain again and I went to breath pretty hard and he just flew out like a football,” said Swords. “I just kept asking, is he breathing, is he breathing right? ‘Yeah he’s breathing.’ Okay then, we’re good. Then I was just calm after that because he’s out, he’s breathing, everything is good.”

The family patiently waited for the ambulance to transport them to the hospital where Quinten stayed in the NICU for nine days to regulate his temperature. After feeling better, he went home to enjoy the holidays with his mom and dad.

“Everything went perfectly for an imperfect birth,” said Swords.

Quinten’s mom says he is a calm baby, despite the way he came into this world. His parents hope he will grow up and do whatever makes him happy in life.