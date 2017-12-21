Customers chosen to receive free gifts to highlight Walmart’s ‘Pickup Tower’ program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman shopping in the Walmart on Nolensville Pike got a big surprise.

She was randomly selected to receive a free gift, a brand new 39-inch smart TV.

She told News 2 how thankful she was to get it, especially just before the holidays.

It’s all part of the store’s ‘Pickup Tower’ program.

To help highlight it’s usage, the employees picked customers throughout the store receive free gifts.

The program is designed to help people avoid waiting in long checkout lines.

Walmart employee Kari Bass explained the program in detail.

“If you have your phone, you get an email on your phone, and you come straight up to our tower, you scan your order and our tower will pick it right out. If it’s a larger item, it will come out one of these sides. It will give you an option for a locker and it will pop out. Now you no longer have to wait in a line which is going to save you time so you can live better,” said Bass.

The store on Nolensville Pike is one of 50 stores chosen to test the program.