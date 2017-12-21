Sheriff: 1 killed in small plane crash in Thompson’s Station

There are multiple videos in this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WKRN) –The Williamson County sheriff said one person was killed in a small plane crash in Thompson’s Station Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Casparis Road, just south of Interstate 840, around 1 p.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the amateur-built aircraft collided with trees before crashing into a field. Sheriff Jeff Long said the crash site is about 40 to 50 yards away from a home. No one inside the home was injured.

According to Long, a neighbor saw the plane going down and called 911 before rendering aid to the victim.

“It’s a tragedy. Anytime is a tragedy, but especially this time of year. Someone has lost their loved one and that just hits home for all of us,” the sheriff said.

A witness told News 2 she initially thought the plane was a drone.

“As it got closer I realized it was a plane,” witness Kristy Klein said.

The crash victim’s identity has not been released.

Long said there was no indication the pilot tried to land the plane prior to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Long said it’s been at least eight or nine years since the last plane crash in Williamson County.

