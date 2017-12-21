Authorities respond to barricaded subject at Hermitage home

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities responded to a barricaded subject at a Hermitage home Thursday morning that resulted in a suicide.

Multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear, were seen outside a home in the 4200 block of Lebanon Pike around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses told News 2 they heard the sound of gunshots and saw multiple police vehicles at the home.

(Photo: WKRN)

Surrounding homes were reportedly evacuated.

Police have not released the person’s identity but did say it was a young man.

Lebanon Pike was completely shut down between Old Hickory Boulevard and Shute Lane.

Additional information was not released.

