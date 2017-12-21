Authorities respond to barricaded subject at Hermitage home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities responded to a barricaded subject at a Hermitage home Thursday morning that resulted in a suicide.

Multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear, were seen outside a home in the 4200 block of Lebanon Pike around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses told News 2 they heard the sound of gunshots and saw multiple police vehicles at the home.

Surrounding homes were reportedly evacuated.

Police have not released the person’s identity but did say it was a young man.

Lebanon Pike was completely shut down between Old Hickory Boulevard and Shute Lane.

Additional information was not released.