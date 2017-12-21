1 killed in shooting at North Nashville gas station; 2 suspects at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in what Metro police believe was a targeted murder in North Nashville Thursday night.

Police responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Z Mart on Clarksville Pike.

According to Metro police, a man identified as 56-year-old Louis Lisi and a security guard were both shot.

Lisi was reportedly operating a game of chance in a trailer outside the store while the guard acted as security for him in a car nearby. The suspects approached the men and opened fire.

Both were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center..

Lisi died from his injuries at the hospital. The other victim was released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Two men wearing clothing that appears to match that of the gunmen were in the store prior to the shooting and were photographed by a surveillance camera.

Police are investigating if the suspects had an interaction with Lisi and the guard earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro police at 615-742-7463.