Titans players visit patients at VA hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two players for the Tennessee Titans spent time visiting patients at the VA Hospital in Nashville.

Linebacker Avery Williamson and wide receiver Harry Douglas made the rounds on Tuesday, giving out Titans flags, signing autographs and posting for photos with veterans.

“These people have actually done it,” said Williamson. “They’ve risked their lives. It’s definitely an honor just to be able to shake their hands and to be able to say thank you.”

Douglas added, “You could never thank them enough, but I try to thank them as much as possible for allowing my family and other people’s families to be able to do what they want to do.”

Head coach Mike Mularkey’s wife also accompanied the players.