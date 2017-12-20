Stormy To Cold: Active weather leading up to Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – During a very busy time for traveling and getting the final gifts checked off your Christmas list, the weather could be a little naughty.

Once today’s rain moves out, Thursday shapes up to be the best weather day for final shopping plans. Clouds mix in with sunshine and highs reach the 60s. Not too shabby for the first day of Winter. However, the weather goes downhill quickly Friday and into early Saturday.

A powerful storm coming from the Pacific Northwest takes aim at middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky with heavy rain and potential flooding. While Friday morning stays mainly dry, rain coverage and intensity ramps up quickly during the afternoon. Wet weather sticks around through Friday night and into Saturday morning creating very tricky travel.

Overall rain totals are likely to amount to 2-4 inches with a few isolated pockets pick up even more. Therefore, isolated spots of flooding are possible.

This storm wraps up Saturday night, dragging in much colder air for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs range in the upper 30s to low 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

If you are wishing for a white Christmas, it may not happen this time around. Flurries are possible closer to the Smokey Mountains, but most of middle Tennessee will miss out. Overall, stay Weather Alert as conditions change quickly as the week progresses.

