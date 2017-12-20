Soccer fans hope new MLS team helps unite Nashville community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Soccer fans are ecstatic about Major League Soccer coming to Music City.

There is a large fan-base and the city’s Hispanic and Latino population are a big part of it.

An international soccer stadium built in Antioch in Southeast Davidson County is proof the fan base for Major League Soccer is here.

“From my culture, there’s like barely like people play soccer, so I would like to join the league, a professional league one day so I can represent my culture and so I can represent everybody,” said soccer player Bryan Hernandez.

At the International Soccer Complex in Antioch a love and the excitement for the game is in the air.

Now that Nashville is getting an expansion team, people around the complex say bring it on.

“I feel excited because we have a lot of people that play in Nashville, we have a lot of culture that like to play soccer,” Hernandez said.

Nashville has played host to several MLS playoff games.

“The thing about Nashville is that like the stadium, the whole stadium got filled,” Hernandez said. “At the playoff game, there was like a whole bunch of people from every race, every culture.”

President of the Nashville Hispanic Chamber Yuri Cunza said Nashville is a melting pot of cultures and a Major League Soccer team is a no-brainer.

“Besides being known as the Athens of the South, and Music City USA, we also can be known as the Soccer City, and I personally like Nashville to be known as an International City,” Cunza said.

Cunza said the large soccer fan base is one reason Nashville was chosen.

“We’re excited because this is a sport that the Hispanic community embraces and I think you can see samples of that every week and weekday, and especially with club around have been able to engaged members of this community that I belong to,” Cunza said.

Professional soccer can’t come soon enough for Hernandez.

“I love this game because it’s good for your body and it’s good for getting along with other people,” Hernandez said.

Cunza sees the new MLS team as a sign of inclusion and hopes it will bring the community together.

“We care at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that we grow and flourish and there is an opportunity for everyone,” Cunza said. “We care about prosperity, and I think this is an opportunity for us to win, win big because not only we’ll be a united community because soccer can be a unifying game [ and] sport, and also because there is going to be an influx of dollars coming from all of those visiting Nashville.”

