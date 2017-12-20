Soccer fans celebrate MLS expansion to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wednesday’s rainy weather didn’t stop soccer fans from showing up in huge numbers to watch as Nashville was awarded a Major League Soccer team.

Dozens of fans and members of The Roadies, a Nashville SC supporter group, marched in the rain to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, not letting the weather drown out their chants.

They chanted along the way, “We’re gonna sing, we’re gonna yell. We’ll give them heck, we’ll give them h***. Raise your voices, Nashville’s on the march.”

They marched to watch the official announcement from MLS, a hope that was more like a pipe dream a year ago.

But Wednesday, that dream became a reality for soccer fans, as MLS commissioner Don Garber took the stage in Nashville.

“I’m here today to announce that Nashville will be Major League Soccer’s 24th team,” Garber told the crowd.

The Roadies have been supporting the Nashville Soccer Club for five years.

Roadies president Newton Dominey said they plan to bring the same energy and passion to MLS matches.

“Man, it’s pretty crazy to think that we started as a volunteer-run club, a member-owned club. And in five years, we have turned it into a top-flight soccer club, have been given a top-flight soccer franchise,” said Dominey. “It’s pretty overwhelming. It’s awesome.”

Nashville began its quest for an MLS club as an underdog and now soccer fans are calling Music City, “Soccer City.”

