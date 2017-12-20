Shake Shack to open first Tennessee location in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee will get its first Shake Shack when the franchise opens a location in Green Hills in mid-2018.

The restaurant will be located at 4031 Hillsboro Pike, situated on the corner of the mixed-use Hill Center.

Shake Shack is a popular “roadside” burger stand known for its burgers, hot dogs and frozen custard, which has earned it a cult-like following around the world.

“We’re thrilled to bring our first Tennessee Shack to Nashville,” said Randy Garutti, Shake Shack CEO. “Its booming culinary scene boasts so many talented chefs and innovative restauranteurs. We’re excited to be a part of that dynamic landscape and bring Shake Shack to our new community.”

The Green Hills Shack menu will feature all the Shack classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes, plus a selection of frozen custard concretes in collaboration with local food purveyors, according to a release.

The 4,000-square foot restaurant will have a large outdoor patio and seating for more than 200 people.

The décor will be inspired by the Smoky Mountains, using a neutral palette and textured materials like wood planks. Construction will be completed using recycled and sustainable materials like table tops made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

It will also feature a custom installation by a local Nashville artist.