Predators fall to Jets 6-4 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)_ The Nashville Predators were back at home after a sweep of Western Canada but fell to the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 Tuesday night.

The Preds have been good at home this season, but have dropped their last two at Bridgestone Arena. They’re now 12-3-2 on home ice.

Nashville was slow out of the gate, not getting much going in front of the net, but in the last minute managed to score back-to-back goals.

Kyle Turris and Kevin Fiala both extended their points streaks on Tuesday to 8.

The Turris-Fiala-Craig line also continues to produce with over 50 points in 18 games. Callie Jarnkrok, who scored the first game of the night, has four goals in the last six games.

The Predators will have a chance to get two points on home ice on this Thursday when they host Carolina.