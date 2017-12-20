Police: Man who approached girl getting off Franklin bus identified in misunderstanding

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man Franklin police wanted to speak to after it was reported he approached a 12-year-old as she got off the school bus Tuesday afternoon has come forward.

Police said the man came to the police department after learning officers wanted to speak to him.

According to officers who spoke to the man, the incident was a “simple misunderstanding” and that the man is not suspected of any wrongdoing or ill intent.

The man’s identity was not released.

Police said the young girl in the case did the right thing by walking away from the stranger’s car and reporting it to her mother.