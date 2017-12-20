Police drop Brentwood Academy investigation, no charges filed

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brentwood police have closed their investigation into allegations of sex assault at Brentwood Academy.

Police spent several months investigating claims that a child was assaulted by other students. According to a police department statement, they interviewed numerous students. school staff and parents.

The Child Protective Investigating Team made up of police, the Department of Children’s Services and the District Attorney’s Office, reviewed evidence and decided not to pursue criminal charges.

All records related to the investigation are considered confidential and will not be released publicly.

Earlier this month, The lawsuit filed against Brentwood Academy over alleged sexual assault claims was dismissed

