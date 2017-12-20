MLS expected to announce Nashville expansion team

News 2 will carry the press conference LIVE online and on our Facebook page.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with Major League Soccer will hold a press conference Wednesday in Nashville to make a “significant announcement.”

The press conference will be at the Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Nashville at 4 p.m.

Mayor Megan Barry, Governor Bill Haslam and the commissioner of MLS Don Garber will be in attendance.

News 2 has also learned supermodel Lily Aldridge and former NFL star Eddie George will also attend the news conference.

“We are excited and optimistic about the future of soccer in Nashville. We look forward to hearing more tomorrow,” Mayor Barry said Tuesday.

Nashville was named a finalist in late November after months of proposals and planning to increase the city’s chances for a bid.

“We’ve got a market that could support an MLS team. An MLS team would be really successful in Nashville. We’ve got the right ownership group that’s got the right expertise and the right long-term vision,” said Will Alexander with Nashville’s organizing committee.

If a soccer team comes to Music City, a stadium would likely be built at the fairgrounds off Wedgewood Avenue.

Sacramento, Detroit and Cincinnati are also in the running for the two available teams.

