Missing Coffee County teens found safe in Florida

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens who were reported missing from Coffee County late last month have been found safe.

The sheriff’s department were searching for two 16-year-old girls—Katrina Blackburn, of Coffee County, and Kaylee Stephens, of Cannon County—and a 15-year-old boy—Nicholas Brazie.

They were last seen in Coffee County on Nov. 30.

Initial reports were they may have been headed to Florida and that’s exactly where they were found.

The trio walked into the Miami Police Department Friday and told officers who they were.

Their parents then traveled to Florida to pick them up.

No additional information was released.