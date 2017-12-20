Man, woman accused of stealing ATM from Saint Thomas West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify the man and woman they say took an ATM from Saint Thomas West.

It happened on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Police said the man used a traffic cone to prop a door open before putting the ATM on a dolly. He was assisted by female accomplice, police said.

The suspects were last seen in a silver 90s model Honda Civic. The man appears to be in his 30s. He has brown hair, a beard and mustache, and was wearing a black leather jacket and a grey knit cap at the time.

Anyone with information on the man or woman’s identity is urged to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.