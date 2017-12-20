Man shot while running away from robbery attempt in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was seriously injured when he was shot during a robbery attempt in South Nashville late Tuesday night.

It happened as the victim was at an auto repair shop of Ezell Pike around 11 p.m.

Metro police reported the victim said he came outside the shop to find a white Pontiac with a man, woman and unknown third occupant inside.

The man called the victim over to the car, pulled out a gun and demanded he hand over everything he had, according to Metro police.

The victim reportedly told the gunman he did not have anything and turned to run away, which is when he was shot in the back.

The gunman reportedly fired at least four shots at the victim, according to police.

The victim was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center but was transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.