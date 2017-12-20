Man shot during online sale in East Nashville; 3 teens arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teenagers have been charged following a violent armed robbery and shooting that left a man critically injured in East Nashville Tuesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. off Leland Avenue.

According to police, the 23-year-old victim came to the location to sell electronic game consoles after connecting with the suspects on the app Offer Up.

The suspects acted like they were going to purchase the consoles when a gunman appeared. The suspects reportedly grabbed the consoles and the gunman began firing.

The victim, who is from Ashland City, was shot in the head.

He was able to drive himself to the nearby Citgo market on Main Street where his passenger called for help. He is listed in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The suspects, who were later identified by the passenger, are 19-year-old John Holden, Joshua Holden, 18, and Brian Love, 18.

They are charged with aggravated robbery and especially aggravated robbery.