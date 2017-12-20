Man charged after husband, pregnant woman found dead in East Tenn. mobile home

GRAY, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a Tennessee man has been indicted in connection with the shooting deaths of a man, a woman and their unborn child.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that 33-year-old Derrick Benjamin Sells was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and other offenses.

News outlets report Robert Vaughn, Kyanna Vaughn and their unborn child were found dead inside a mobile home on Dec. 4. Authorities have said two children, ages 3 and 6, were found in the home unharmed.

Investigators determined that Sells and Robert Vaughn had been communicating the night of the shootings.

An exact motive remains under investigation. However, it’s believed that Sells took some of Robert Vaughn’s personal items after the shooting.

News outlets didn’t report if Sells has a lawyer.