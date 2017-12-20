Birch Building locked down after powdery substance discovered in clerk’s office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An employee in the Birch building opened an envelope and discovered a powdery substance inside.

The envelope was sent to a criminal court judge from a prison, according to Fire Department investigators.

A hazmat team was called in to test the powder to see if it’s dangerous.

At this time it is unclear which judge received the letter.

The discovery was made around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a court employee.

A News 2 crew on the scene reports the building is locked down and elevators are shut down.

People who were on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors are not allowed to leave.

No one has reported feeling sick at this time.

If the substance is determined to be hazardous, the investigation will be handled by the FBI.

