Authorities search for teen who escaped DCS custody in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Sumner County are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped DCS custody.

Officials said Mitchell Rippy was being picked up by DCS officials on Monday when he broke free of custody and fled on foot.

Authorities searched the area, but were unable to find him.

At the time of his escape, police said was in DCS custody but was on a trial home pass. That pass was revoked police said after he was arrested on an unknown charge.

Police said they have been in contact with Rippy’s family and that the teen is from Portland. He also has ties to Lafayette.

Rippy is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, white pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 615-452-2616 or your local police agency.